Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ cast reprise iconic roles

Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ co-stars have reprised their iconic roles from the beloved movie

Lindsay Lohan was recently seen sporting her Mean Girls look, filming in Los Angeles alongside her co-stars from the iconic movie, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

Pictures from the set showed all three stars reprising their Mean Girls roles. The three were reportedly shooting an ad for Pepsi on Friday.

Lindsay, who recently welcomed a son with husband Bader Shammas, was seen carrying a pocketbook labeled "Plastic Clubs Member, Est. 2004," which is a reference to the Mean Girls group’s name in the hit movie.

Another reference to the movie was her bag, which was printed with the Mean Girls tagline, “On Wednesdays we wear pink.”

Lindsay was holding a pocketbook labeled, "Plastic Clubs Member, Est. 2004," which was the name of the "Mean Girls" group in the flick. The bag also featured their notable tagline, “On Wednesdays we wear pink.”

Lindsay played the lead role of Cady Heron in the box office hit. The plot followed her move to suburban Illinois and her experiences with "Mean Girls" club after she starts attending the public high school.

The movie starred Amanda as Karen Smith and Lacey as Gretchen Wieners, and Rachel McAdams as Regina George, queen of the Plastics.