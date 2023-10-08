 
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Shahid Khan recalls being compared to Shahrukh Khan: 'Dumb logic'

Shahid Khan recalls being compared to Shahrukh Khan: 'Dumb logic'

Shahid Kapoor recalled his early days of acting and expressed how he felt when people compared him to Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan.

In an interview with Pink Villa, the 42-year-old shared that after his debut as a "romantic, chocolate boy" in Ishq Vishk, people started drawing parallels between him and Shahrukh Khan.

The Kabir Singh actor stated: “It’s a dumb logic that if you are like some successful person, you will also be successful.”

Adding more to being compared with the Jawan star, Shahid said that it’s “the worst thing” that can happen. Because “Why should you be the next anything? You are you and they are they. That is the worst part of the job that you are doing," he said.

The Jab We Met star also reflected on how it "builds pressure" for new actors because then they feel like living up to that comparison. He concluded that one starts “shaping and molding” oneself based on that comparison instead of being original.

Shahid was recently seen in Bloody Daddy by Ali Abbas Zafar that was released online this year. Shahid will reportedly start working on films under Vashu Bhagnani and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production. 

