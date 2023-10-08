'Biggest joy': Elated Sarwat Gilani announces pregnancy

Sarwat Gilani. — Instagram/@sarwatg

Famous Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani on Sunday announced that she's expecting her third child with actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza.

Taking to social media, the Joyland star revealed about the pregnancy in a star-studded photo with the likes of Sarmad Khoosat, Sana Jafri, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Saim Sadiq all hinting towards the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star's baby bump.

"Couldn't think of a better picture to announce our new arrival! Celebrating together the biggest joy of now and the future," the caption read.

Gilani, known for playing bold characters on television and the silver screen, is married to actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza. The duo tied the knot back in 2014 and are parents to Rohan Mirza and Araiz Muhammad Mirza born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.



The actor, over the years, has garnered recognition and all-around praise for her roles in dramas such as Khasara, Naulakha as well as for her work on the big screen starring in films such as Jawani Phir Nahi Ani — for which she was nominated for the 2015 Lux Style Awards Best Supporting Actress — Joyland and others.

Fans have heaped congratulations on the Sila actor for experiencing the joy of motherhood once again.

A day earlier, celebrity couple Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed announced that they were expecting their first child.



The actor announced the happy news on her Instagram account, posting a photo of herself and Farhan standing close to each other. She captioned the post: "It’s the 3 of us tonight ! MashaAllah."