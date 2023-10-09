 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle titles could change in 'royal shuffle'

Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will seemingly experience a title change during the monarchy of King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left their positions as senior royal family members in 2020, will not be titled ‘others’ on the royal top line-up.

Royal expert Daniela Elser writes in her column for news.com.au: "Rather, the Sussexes have been earnt the label of the “Others” in a big royal reshuffle, a sobriquet which makes it sound like they will never again be permitted on the furniture in Buckingham Palace’s Good Rooms.

Elser also noted how Prince Harry is given an inferiority treatment than his banished uncle Prince Andrew.

She added: "Charles has clearly softened his attitude and stance towards his reputationally leprous younger brother. The smoke signals coming from the Palace about Andrew are that he’s made it back into the inner circle."

