Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry will never give up ‘hard-fought emancipation’

Prince Harry has allegedly ‘made his bed’ and is willing to ‘lie in it’ after having gotten his hard-fought emancipation.

Claims about Prince Harry’s plans for the future have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she referenced the couple’s decision to ‘pick their future’ and said, “Harry and Meghan have thrown their lot in with the Botox-ed, blow-dried, blowhards of Hollywood Boulevard and would seem to be intent on remaining a breakaway, independent state.”

Thus, Ms Elser also went as far as to say, “I’m not sure I see them ceding their hard-fought emancipation from The Firm any time soon, even if the duke, in a TV interview earlier this year, said ‘I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back’.”

Because, as mentioned earlier in the piece, “for better or worse, the Sussexes look like they have very much settled on a future that does not involve flatulent, aged Jack Russells in Clarence House drawing room or ever having to make strained small talk with Prince and Princess Michael of Kent (he of the Russia allegations, she of the racist broach) at the annual Buckingham Palace Christmas lunch.”

