Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Prince William’s a ‘grim hostage’ in battle with King Charles

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

King Charles reportedly feels like he is a ‘grim hostage’ caught between King Charles and his brother Prince Andrew.

Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke down everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In said piece she touched upon King Charles’ bid to stay in contact with his son Prince Harry.

Reportedly, “As far as stealthy, covert operations go, I think we can confidently say that King Charles is no le Carré worthy-figure.”

“There are no well-worn trench coats lurking in his closet or used pieces of chalk for signalling dead drops in the Fortnum & Mason marmalade aisle,” Ms Elser admitted.

But still “In more recent news, it has also been revealed that King Charles has been dropping messages about a possible reentry, from the very start.

In lieu of this the one thing Ms Elser also brought to light was the fact that ‘godforsaken’ Prince Andrew’s “being welcomed back into the Windsor fold.”

The imagery is also complete, since just before that, “in late August, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales were dragooned into driving him to church in full view of the UK press in a painfully clear signal of rehabilitation,” Ms Elser also recalled.

She even slipped in a sly jibe and asked, “Did the Waleses have a hint of the grim hostage forced into this about them? Indeed.”

