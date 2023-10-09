 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Travis Kelce believes Taylor Swift is ‘good luck charm’ for NFL games

Monday, October 09, 2023

Taylor Swift was missing at Travis Kelce's new game, and he had an injury!

Taylor Swift’s new beau Travis Kelce reportedly considers her his “good luck charm.”

As per a source who spilled the beans to The Messenger, the NFL star “jokes she is his good luck charm.”

Swift, who attended both of Kelce’s games since the rumors of their romance began, was notably missing from his latest match with the Minnesota Vikings, during which he suffered a minor non-contact injury.

In Sunday's match at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Kelce resumed playing after his injury and helped his team, the Chiefs, secure a victory over the Vikings.

Sharing more about the couple, the source said that Taylor has enjoyed attending Travis’ games with her friends: “Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis.”

They continued, “Her and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there.”

As per the source, the Karma hitmaker’s Eras tour has had her working very hard, and the games are a breath of fresh air.

“Taylor has worked very hard this last year and It’s fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose and show support.”

