Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘loves’ delving into ‘behind the scenes’ scoop on politics

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

King Charles gets his love of political gossip from mom Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles gets his 'love' of 'political gossip' from mom Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles reportedly takes a real interest in “political gossip” and likes to know what goes on “behind the scenes” in the UK’s politics.

“King Charles loves political gossip and wants to be kept informed of what goes on behind the scenes,” revealed a source close to the King, as per the Daily Express.

Back in 2015, King Charles received backlash for interfering in politics when he was still the Prince of Wales.

The 27 “spider memos” he wrote to cabinet ministers between 2004 and 2005 in an attempt to influence government policy on the defense budget, badger culling, and the national curriculum.

The King’s “love” of “gossip” has come to light after similar things were said about the late Queen Elizabeth. Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shared that the late Queen also enjoyed political “gossip” and was always keen on finding out the “real story” behind it.

“She liked a bit of gossip, she liked to hear what was happening in the political world,” she said on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast

“She would ask me about things she had read in the papers and what was the real story here,” she added. 

