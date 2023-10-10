Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reaches child custody arrangement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the estranged couple entangled in a nasty divorce battle, appear to be making progress over their child custody dispute as the recent events hint that the estranged husband and wife might have reached an agreement on time-share with the kids.

It has been reported that Joe spent Monday morning with his daughters at a park in New York City and then dropped the kids off at Taylor Swift's place, where Sophie is currently residing.

According to TMZ, the Jonas Brothers' frontman appeared to be all smiles while dropping his daughters with their mother. It appears that the former couple got an agreement, or are closer to getting, an agreement on child custody.

Joe and Sophie's prenup agreement has a provision that directs the estranged couple to go to mediation for settlement of their outstanding issues, and it has been reported that they are in deep mediation to settle their child custody and messy divorce.

The estranged couple reportedly agreed on joint custody of their two daughters, but the disagreement was on its structure. Today's (Monday) events suggest that the couple has now settled their differences regarding the structure of their joint custody.