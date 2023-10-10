Bradley Cooper sets eyes on Gigi Hadid after failed Irina Shayk reconciliation attempt

Bradley Cooper has his eyes set on new model Gigi Hadid after his attempts at reconciling with former lover Irina Shayk fizzled out.



The Maestro star seemed to have given up on the Russian model after she moved on with Tom Brady and is now “having fun” with Hadid, reported People Magazine.

A source shared details of their back-to-back get togethers, revealing that the two are not serious yet, however, there is a possibility it would “progress.”

"They are having fun," the insider said of Cooper and Hadid. "She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all.”

The insider mentioned that the supermodel, who is also a mother to a daughter with ex Zayn Malik, has "had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while."

Hence, there are hopes that their “casual” relationship could turn into long term romance as the source noted that Hadid might be open to exploring more than friendship with Cooper, who shares a daughter with Shayk.

The outlet shared, “[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”

Before concluding, the source noted that Hadid’s interest are diverting towards acting and her recent appearances with Cooper have been a connecting point.

The Hollywood heartthrob and Hadid sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted together leaving celebrity hotspot Via Carota in the West Village.

Couple of days later, on Sunday, the duo reunited for dinner, following which they were seen riding in the same car, with Cooper in the driver's seat.