Showbiz
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Raja Zahid Akhtar Khanzada

Ali Haider releases comeback single 'Dholan Yaar'

This video gives a glimpse into Ali Haider's new song Dholan Yaar's premiere in Dallas, Texas, US.

DALLAS: After nearly a decade-long hiatus from the music scene, Pakistani singer Ali Haider has made a comeback with his latest song, "Dholan Yaar," which was released at a glamorous event in the US.

The red carpet premiere was attended by a number of notable figures from various fields.

Haider expressed gratitude to fans, who were eagerly awaiting his return, saying that his latest song was a Punjabi-Urdu number with "infectious beats".

During a media talk, he emphasised the role of music in bridging both Pakistan and India, together, citing how some of his popular songs from the past found recognition in both countries.

Pakistani singer Ali Haider poses with CEO of FunAsia Theatre Vaishali Thakkar at his song Dholan Yaar at FunAsia Theatre in Dallas, Texas, US. — Photo supplied via author
Pakistani singer Ali Haider poses with CEO of FunAsia Theatre Vaishali Thakkar at his song "Dholan Yaar" at FunAsia Theatre in Dallas, Texas, US. — Photo supplied via author

Now, the "Poorani jeans" singer has returned to the scene, bringing together the musical talents of both nations.

Vaishali Thakkar, co-owner and CEO of FunAsia who also featured as a model in the music video, shared her profound journey while speaking to the guests at the premiere.

She reflected on the words of Paulo Coelho: "And, when you want something, the whole universe conspires to help you achieve it."

She acknowledged her two daughters as her greatest inspirations, and thanked her husband, Sam Thakkar, for his unwavering support.

Sam, in appreciation of his wife's journey, said that the universe had undoubtedly conspired to make Vaishali's dreams come true.

"Dholan Yaar" offers a mesmerising blend of groovy beats and romantic melodies, promising an enchanting sensory experience.

The song, featuring Haider's soulful vocals, received an enthusiastic response from the audience at the premiere

You can listen to the song below: 


