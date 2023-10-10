Gwyneth Paltrow clears up confusion about Oscar trophy remarks

How quickly a silly joke can turn into a controversy? Ask Gwyneth Paltrow. The actress was forced to clarify her comments about using her Oscar as a doorstop.



The controversy stemmed from her latest Vogue’s 73 Question interview series.

Amid the interview, the Marvel star was giving the tour of her home when the interviewer interjected about the golden trophy propping open a door outside her garden.

“What a beautiful Academy Award,” the questioner chimes in, to which the Goop founder quipped, “My doorstop! It works perfectly.”

Soon, the tongue-in-cheek went viral, prompting many publications to make juicy headlines.

Following the innocuous debacle, the 51-year-old rep told Variety that “of course, it’s a joke,”

Meanwhile, the award in question was from her 1999 win for Shakespeare in Love, considered one of the Academy’s biggest upsets as Cate Blanchett was the favourite for the 1998’s Elizabeth.

Last May, Gwyneth told the Call Her Daddy podcast about the win, “Once I won the Oscar, it put me into a bit of an identity crisis because if you win the biggest prize, like, what are you supposed to do? And where are you supposed to go?” she recalled.

She continued, “It was hard the amount of attention that you receive on a night like that and the weeks following, it’s so disorienting. And frankly, really unhealthy. I was like, ‘This is crazy. I don’t know what to do, I don’t know which way is up.’”