Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'chill together' pre-NFL game 'secretly': Insider

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce chill together pre-NFL game: Insider
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'chill together' pre-NFL game: Insider

Taylor Swift was absent from Travis Kelce's recent NFL game but reportedly "hung out" with him the day before.

An insider told US Weekly that the Anti-Hero hitmaker flew from Nashville to Kansas City to see Travis, "They spent the night chilling the day after the NFL star’s 34th birthday."

Later, the footballer flew out to Minnesota with his teammates for their game on Sunday night whereas Taylor went back home. 

The NFL confirmed that the 34-year-old popstar was not in attendance at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium despite attending two of his previous games.

In the game against the Vikings, Travis suffered a non-contact low-ankle sprain but returned to the field after receiving medical treatment. He also managed to score a touchdown in the third quarter and won the game by 27-20.

A source told The Messenger that after the win, Travis joked about Taylor being his “lucky charm.” Earlier, another tipster privy to US Weekly claimed that the duo’s romance is slowly getting “more serious.”

“Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes,” they stated.

