Prince Harry sends strong cryptic message to King Charles, Prince William?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has seemingly sent a strong and cryptic message to his father King Charles and elder brother Prince William amid their family rift.



King Charles younger son was speaking at an event for their Archewell Foundation in New York City on Tuesday.

Prince Harry revealed that he wants to turn "pain into purpose" amid rift with the royal family.

Prince Harry said, “I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through."

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle also spoke at the event and disclosed that "Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life."