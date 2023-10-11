Prince Harry was ‘angry’ at Meghan Markle during New York visit

Prince Harry seemed “frustrated” and “angry” at his wife Meghan Markle as they visited New York for the Project Healthy Minds event, claimed an expert.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, looked like “someone stole his sweets,” while the Duchess of Sussex beamed with happiness at the event.

Analyzing the couple’s body language, expert Darren Stanton said that Harry had “two sides” while attending the event, a relaxed one when he’s on his own and a tensed one when he’s with Meghan.

“I feel there are two sides to Harry, when he’s on his own like at the Invictus Games he is incredibly relaxed, his shoulders will be down and he smiles a great deal, you can see a degree of calmness,” he added as per The Express.

“When he speaks to the press on his own he’s incredibly passionate and authentic, he comes over really well and gets lots of applause,” the body language expert continued.

However, the expert pointed out that when Meghan joined the Duke, he “does have a dramatic shift in emotions in terms of how he comes over.”

“We can see in a number of photos from the New York conference that she’s beaming. She's got a big smile on but he’s looking like someone stole his sweets,” he shared.

“His eyebrows are down and pulled together, displaying frustration and anger and you think ‘why is Meghan displaying joy and happiness and he’s not?’”

“I think he finds it frustrating because he's’ trying to achieve certain things but with her there, his message gets diluted and it’s almost like having to share airtime, even though it’s his wife,” he said.