 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was ‘angry’ at Meghan Markle during New York visit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Prince Harry was ‘angry’ at Meghan Markle during New York visit
Prince Harry was ‘angry’ at Meghan Markle during New York visit

Prince Harry seemed “frustrated” and “angry” at his wife Meghan Markle as they visited New York for the Project Healthy Minds event, claimed an expert.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, looked like “someone stole his sweets,” while the Duchess of Sussex beamed with happiness at the event.

Analyzing the couple’s body language, expert Darren Stanton said that Harry had “two sides” while attending the event, a relaxed one when he’s on his own and a tensed one when he’s with Meghan.

“I feel there are two sides to Harry, when he’s on his own like at the Invictus Games he is incredibly relaxed, his shoulders will be down and he smiles a great deal, you can see a degree of calmness,” he added as per The Express.

“When he speaks to the press on his own he’s incredibly passionate and authentic, he comes over really well and gets lots of applause,” the body language expert continued.

However, the expert pointed out that when Meghan joined the Duke, he “does have a dramatic shift in emotions in terms of how he comes over.”

“We can see in a number of photos from the New York conference that she’s beaming. She's got a big smile on but he’s looking like someone stole his sweets,” he shared.

“His eyebrows are down and pulled together, displaying frustration and anger and you think ‘why is Meghan displaying joy and happiness and he’s not?’”

“I think he finds it frustrating because he's’ trying to achieve certain things but with her there, his message gets diluted and it’s almost like having to share airtime, even though it’s his wife,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard's 'torment on ‘Aquaman 2’ set by Jason Momoa exposed

Amber Heard's 'torment on ‘Aquaman 2’ set by Jason Momoa exposed
Ed Sheeran builds a shocking thing on his lawn

Ed Sheeran builds a shocking thing on his lawn
Kate Middleton wears earrings gifted by woman whose daughter took her onw life

Kate Middleton wears earrings gifted by woman whose daughter took her onw life

Billie Eilish calls Taylor Swift, Beyoncé ‘untouchable superstars’

Billie Eilish calls Taylor Swift, Beyoncé ‘untouchable superstars’

‘Deadpool 3’ gets promising update amid Hollywood strike

‘Deadpool 3’ gets promising update amid Hollywood strike
Victoria Beckham fears David's mistress may reemerge in public eye after doc release

Victoria Beckham fears David's mistress may reemerge in public eye after doc release
Julia Fox’s shocking revelations on shoplifting and heroin addiction

Julia Fox’s shocking revelations on shoplifting and heroin addiction
Who is Mel’s father in Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’?

Who is Mel’s father in Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’?
Kate Middleton feels 'alone' being 'outsider' in Royal family: 'Navigating uncharted territory'

Kate Middleton feels 'alone' being 'outsider' in Royal family: 'Navigating uncharted territory'
Meghan Markle shares her anxieties as mother to Archie, Lilibet: ‘They worry me’

Meghan Markle shares her anxieties as mother to Archie, Lilibet: ‘They worry me’
Meghan Markle is ‘shallow’ and needs to ‘shake’ it off video

Meghan Markle is ‘shallow’ and needs to ‘shake’ it off
Taylor Swift keeps location of 'The Eras Tour' film premiere a secret

Taylor Swift keeps location of 'The Eras Tour' film premiere a secret