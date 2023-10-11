Billie Eilish frustrated over ‘internet’ knowing ‘everything’ about ‘relationships’

Billie Eilish is not happy with not getting any privacy around 'relationships,' and personal matters

Billie Eilish is sharing her thoughts on having a hard time keeping “any relationship” or other personal matters private.

The Bad Guy hitmaker expressed her frustration to the Los Angeles Times during a new interview which focused on her hit Barbie song What Was I Made For?

“The Internet f— knows everything,” she exclaimed, adding, “and for anyone in the public eye, any relationship or friendship or falling out is really hard to keep private.”

She added: “It’s kind of unfair, when I just want to, like, exist. I want things to just belong to me. But unfortunately, that kind of comes with it.”

During the interview, the singer talked about the impact of her song What Was I Made For?, which was mean to discuss the hardships a woman faces in her life.

The song reflects the same sentiments that America Ferrera’s powerful monologue said in the movie.

Putting women’s struggles into words, the monologue said things like, “You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin. You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin.”

“You're supposed to love being a mother, but don't talk about your kids all the damn time. You have to be a career woman but also always be looking out for other people.”

Speaking of how the song resonated with girls on the internet, who made TikToks with it that focused on their struggles, Eilish said, “It made me glow that I’m being a voice for women in a way. But I also thought about how it’s just devastating to be a woman.”