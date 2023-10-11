'Deadpool 3' star Ryan Reynolds reveals he uses ‘rituals’ to battle anxiety

Ryan Reynolds was honored for speaking about his struggle with anxiety at recent event

Ryan Reynolds spoke about his mental health struggles on Mental Health day celebrated on October 11.

The actor was honored at 11th Annual Revels & Revelations Gala for Bring Change to Mind, a non-profit mental health foundation that focuses on destigmatizing mental health issues.

Opening up on how he manages his own struggles, the Deadpool star told Page Six, “Not always great, to be honest.”

“I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control,” he elaborated.

“Sometimes I’m really good at it, sometimes I’m not,” he added.

To calm his mind and take time for himself, Ryan turns to “meditation”

He revealed, “I tend to overbook myself when I’m spiraling that way.”

“I’m sort of aware of that stuff and I manage it as well as you can,” he explained.

Ryan has previously been candid about his anxiety, telling CBS Sunday Mornings in 2022: "I've had anxiety my whole life really. And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality, that one takes over when that happens,"

"When I would go out on, like, Letterman, back in the day, I was nervous. But I remember I'd be standing backstage before the curtain would open, and I would think to myself, 'I'm gonna die. I'm literally gonna die here. The curtain's gonna open and I'm just gonna be, I'm just gonna be a symphony of vomit,' just, like, something horrible's gonna happen!" he said of his anxiety.

He explained further: "But as soon as that curtain opens — and this happens in my work a lot too — it's like this little guy takes over. And he's like, 'I got this. You're cool.' I feel, like, my heart rate drop, and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I'm this different person. And I leave that interview going, 'God, I'd love to be that guy!' "