Thursday, October 12, 2023
3+ Korean thriller dramas that will leave you stunned

3+ Korean thriller dramas that will leave you stunned

For Korean dramas, it’s truly been a remarkable year, with scores of mega-hit series ruling the charts, which prompted streaming giants like Netflix to pour billions of dollars into the content-making machine. 

Expect some more Squid Game and Alice in Borderland. Here are some highly engaging thriller Korean series of 2023 so far.

The Glory

Helmed by Ahn Gil-ho, The Glory on Netflix revolves around the theme of bullying, which captured the fans’ attention globally with its unbelievable twists and engaging plot.

Island

Next was the Island on Amazon Prime. A supernatural thriller with a stellar cast including Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-gill, and Lee Da-hee—the engrossing plot will keep the fans on the edge.

Taxi Driver 2

As season 2 of Taxi Driver streams, the audience remains hooked with the riveting revenge drama, which focuses on Kim Do-gi (played by the dynamic star Lee Je-hoon).

Pandora: Beneath The Paradise

Following the revenge tragedy theme, Disney+Hotstar’s Pandora: Beneath The Paradise is the ideal watch for revenge genre fans. With its striking start, the show has carved its name in the top K-dramas.

