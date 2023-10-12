3+ Korean thriller dramas that will leave you stunned

Thursday, October 12, 2023
For Korean dramas, it’s truly been a remarkable year, with scores of mega-hit series ruling the charts, which prompted streaming giants like Netflix to pour billions of dollars into the content-making machine.
Expect some more Squid Game and Alice in Borderland. Here are some highly engaging thriller Korean series of 2023 so far.
Helmed by Ahn Gil-ho, The Glory on Netflix revolves around the theme of bullying, which captured the fans’ attention globally with its unbelievable twists and engaging plot.
Next was the Island on Amazon Prime. A supernatural thriller with a stellar cast including Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-gill, and Lee Da-hee—the engrossing plot will keep the fans on the edge.
As season 2 of Taxi Driver streams, the audience remains hooked with the riveting revenge drama, which focuses on Kim Do-gi (played by the dynamic star Lee Je-hoon).
Following the revenge tragedy theme, Disney+Hotstar’s Pandora: Beneath The Paradise is the ideal watch for revenge genre fans. With its striking start, the show has carved its name in the top K-dramas.