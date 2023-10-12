 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Irina Shayk played cupid for ex Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid?

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Irina Shayk played cupid for ex Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid?
Irina Shayk played cupid for ex Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper reportedly got together after the latter’s ex Irina Shayk introduced them to each other.

A source privy to The Messenger disclosed how the supermodel met the Hollywood actor after the pair sparked relationship rumors last week.

Earlier this month, Gigi and Bradley were spotted together eating at Via Carota. A few days later, they were seen arriving back to New York reportedly after a weekend getaway.

“Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry,” the insider said.

They added: “The girls have been close over the years while working, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly and in social settings.”

Moreover, the tipster claimed that the pair started “bonding over their daughters" when The Hangover actor "asked her out."

“He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited,” the source added, “They have been casually seeing each other but it is extremely new.”

Reportedly, Gigi, who has a 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, is not looking for a serious relationship right now. Bradley and Irina also share a 6-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine.

The Russian model is also rumored to be dating Tom Brady but, according to a source quoted by Page Six, she still wants to settle down with Cooper.

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas posts 'inspirational' note amid Sophie Turner custody agreement

Joe Jonas posts 'inspirational' note amid Sophie Turner custody agreement
Lily-Rose Depp's journey: Acting, music, and notable achievements

Lily-Rose Depp's journey: Acting, music, and notable achievements
Reba McEntire considers music retirement following mother's death

Reba McEntire considers music retirement following mother's death
Meghan Markle becomes 'emotional' to send 'intense' message on mental health

Meghan Markle becomes 'emotional' to send 'intense' message on mental health
Matty Healy jailed for kissing partner on stage during Malaysia concert video

Matty Healy jailed for kissing partner on stage during Malaysia concert
Taylor Swift unveils surprise early access to 'The Eras Tour' film

Taylor Swift unveils surprise early access to 'The Eras Tour' film
Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina – What led to her split?

Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina – What led to her split?
Prince William reveals how 'laughing' helps fight mental health problems

Prince William reveals how 'laughing' helps fight mental health problems
King Charles 'completely' hurt after Prince Harry 'snaps olive branch into half'

King Charles 'completely' hurt after Prince Harry 'snaps olive branch into half'
Adele, Rich Paul's alleged marriage: A curious love case video

Adele, Rich Paul's alleged marriage: A curious love case
Prince Andrew defying 'logic' in leaving Royal Lodge: 'Proud and stubborn'

Prince Andrew defying 'logic' in leaving Royal Lodge: 'Proud and stubborn'
Bradley Cooper 'excited' over romance with Gigi Hadid video

Bradley Cooper 'excited' over romance with Gigi Hadid