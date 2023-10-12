Irina Shayk played cupid for ex Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper reportedly got together after the latter’s ex Irina Shayk introduced them to each other.

A source privy to The Messenger disclosed how the supermodel met the Hollywood actor after the pair sparked relationship rumors last week.

Earlier this month, Gigi and Bradley were spotted together eating at Via Carota. A few days later, they were seen arriving back to New York reportedly after a weekend getaway.

“Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry,” the insider said.

They added: “The girls have been close over the years while working, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly and in social settings.”

Moreover, the tipster claimed that the pair started “bonding over their daughters" when The Hangover actor "asked her out."

“He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited,” the source added, “They have been casually seeing each other but it is extremely new.”

Reportedly, Gigi, who has a 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, is not looking for a serious relationship right now. Bradley and Irina also share a 6-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine.

The Russian model is also rumored to be dating Tom Brady but, according to a source quoted by Page Six, she still wants to settle down with Cooper.