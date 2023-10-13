Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken

Taylor Swift fans are in for a treat as the singer's Eras Tour movie premiered recently. Thousands of her fans who enjoyed her concerts relived the rocking moments, and the newcomers experienced the craze Swift brings with her.

Her movie has already been a success, as it crossed $100 million in sales before its screening.

Taylor made a surprise appearance at The Grove shopping mall, where her movie was being played in all 14 AMC theatres, and stated, "You’re stuck with me because I’m going to sit with you and watch this thing."

Though the Eras Tour movie comes as a treat for Swifties some fans expressed their dissatisfaction and appeared upset because their favourite songs could not make it into the movie.

Eras Tour concert movie features 40 songs, including, All Too Well, Our Song, and You Are On Your Own Kid. The songs that couldn't make it to the movie include The Archer, Long Live, The Wildest Dreams, No Body No Crime, and Cardigan.

Heartbroken fans took to various social media platforms to express their dissatisfaction. One of the upset fans wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "The Archer, Cardigan, Long Live??? Taylor really cut the fan favourites from the Eras Tour Film.

Another chimed in, "Both from Evermore and The Archer, my favourite of all times. Are you kidding me? Bye." Another shared a screenshot of them blocking the artist on social media platform X.