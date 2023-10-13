 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Taylor Swifts Eras Tour movie leaves fans heartbroken
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken

Taylor Swift fans are in for a treat as the singer's Eras Tour movie premiered recently. Thousands of her fans who enjoyed her concerts relived the rocking moments, and the newcomers experienced the craze Swift brings with her.

Her movie has already been a success, as it crossed $100 million in sales before its screening.

Taylor made a surprise appearance at The Grove shopping mall, where her movie was being played in all 14 AMC theatres, and stated, "You’re stuck with me because I’m going to sit with you and watch this thing."

Though the Eras Tour movie comes as a treat for Swifties some fans expressed their dissatisfaction and appeared upset because their favourite songs could not make it into the movie.

Eras Tour concert movie features 40 songs, including, All Too Well, Our Song, and You Are On Your Own Kid. The songs that couldn't make it to the movie include The Archer, Long Live, The Wildest Dreams, No Body No Crime, and Cardigan.

Heartbroken fans took to various social media platforms to express their dissatisfaction. One of the upset fans wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "The Archer, Cardigan, Long Live??? Taylor really cut the fan favourites from the Eras Tour Film.

Another chimed in, "Both from Evermore and The Archer, my favourite of all times. Are you kidding me? Bye." Another shared a screenshot of them blocking the artist on social media platform X. 

More From Entertainment:

Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs

Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs
Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham

Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham
Timothée Chalamet eyes his destiny in new ‘Wonka’ trailer: Watch

Timothée Chalamet eyes his destiny in new ‘Wonka’ trailer: Watch
Kate Middleton flaunts slender physique in visit to charity

Kate Middleton flaunts slender physique in visit to charity

Meghan Markle ‘unburdening herself’ will be the end of King Charles’ Firm video

Meghan Markle ‘unburdening herself’ will be the end of King Charles’ Firm
Cardi B over the moon on Offset’s lavish birthday surprise

Cardi B over the moon on Offset’s lavish birthday surprise
Prince Harry banned pal after Meghan Markle was accused of 'changing' him

Prince Harry banned pal after Meghan Markle was accused of 'changing' him
Prince Harry risking a ‘warpath’ is a risky move

Prince Harry risking a ‘warpath’ is a risky move
Maluma, J Balvin 'debate' Britney Spears ‘Woman in Me’ at dinner video

Maluma, J Balvin 'debate' Britney Spears ‘Woman in Me’ at dinner
After Kate and William's back-to-back activities, Queen Camilla swings into action video

After Kate and William's back-to-back activities, Queen Camilla swings into action

Meghan Markle is playing with fire and has nothing to lose

Meghan Markle is playing with fire and has nothing to lose
King Charles goes extra mile to find 'path to peace'

King Charles goes extra mile to find 'path to peace'