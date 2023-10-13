 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is 'fighting for attention' after 'avoiding' it in UK

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Prince Harry is fighting for attention after avoiding it in UK

Prince Harry is seemingly keeping his dignity intact with his changing body language.

The Duke of Sussex looks uncomfortable as he sits alongside wife Meghan Markle at a mental health summit.

Body language expert Judi James notes: “Harry’s body language is changing recently.”

"At the event in New York his entire pose and physicality made him look uncomfortable. He sat in an awkward position and he didn’t ‘take control’ of his seat, which means adopting a pose that retains a sense of dignity and elegance whatever chair you’ve been given," Judi added.

“When he spoke he also rubbed his hand along his thigh, up and down, several times. The odd self-comfort gesture can be understandably subconscious but this was repeated to a point that he must have been aware what he was doing,” she noted.

"If you put yourself in Harry’s shoes right now it’s possible to guess what’s prompting these gestures. Harry is having to do something he never had to do before, which is to fight for attention and to win or earn admiration," she went on. "As a royal in the UK he fought to avoid attention but was clearly sucked-up to, adored and listened to every where he went.

More From Entertainment:

Jada Pinkett Smith declares late Tupac Shakur as her only 'soul mate' video

Jada Pinkett Smith declares late Tupac Shakur as her only 'soul mate'
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte both love THIS sport

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte both love THIS sport
Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unconventional business move: Read More video

Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unconventional business move: Read More
King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is 'unintentionally' telling Harry

King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is 'unintentionally' telling Harry
Katie Price confesses to 'Body Dysmorphia' after countless surgeries

Katie Price confesses to 'Body Dysmorphia' after countless surgeries
Prince Andrew has taught Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands

Prince Andrew has taught Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands
Hugh Jackman's unexpected take on dating post 27-year marriage video

Hugh Jackman's unexpected take on dating post 27-year marriage
Jennifer Aniston’s super steamy ‘The Morning Show’ scene sets internet on fire

Jennifer Aniston’s super steamy ‘The Morning Show’ scene sets internet on fire
Rudolph Isley's journey from church choirs to chart-topping hits

Rudolph Isley's journey from church choirs to chart-topping hits
Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs

Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken
Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham

Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham