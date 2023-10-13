Prince Harry is 'fighting for attention' after 'avoiding' it in UK

Prince Harry is seemingly keeping his dignity intact with his changing body language.

The Duke of Sussex looks uncomfortable as he sits alongside wife Meghan Markle at a mental health summit.

Body language expert Judi James notes: “Harry’s body language is changing recently.”

"At the event in New York his entire pose and physicality made him look uncomfortable. He sat in an awkward position and he didn’t ‘take control’ of his seat, which means adopting a pose that retains a sense of dignity and elegance whatever chair you’ve been given," Judi added.

“When he spoke he also rubbed his hand along his thigh, up and down, several times. The odd self-comfort gesture can be understandably subconscious but this was repeated to a point that he must have been aware what he was doing,” she noted.

"If you put yourself in Harry’s shoes right now it’s possible to guess what’s prompting these gestures. Harry is having to do something he never had to do before, which is to fight for attention and to win or earn admiration," she went on. "As a royal in the UK he fought to avoid attention but was clearly sucked-up to, adored and listened to every where he went.