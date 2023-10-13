Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spend time together at Taylor Swift home

 
Taylor Swift is helping her friends by lending them her apartments. She first offered her New York City home to Sophie Turner and now its Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

According to Deux U podcast, the supermodel and the Maestro star’s romance is heating up with a source telling them that the duo spent an evening at Swift's home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

The insider shared while noting how close of a bond Hadid shares with Swift that they have good reason to believe that the model was with Cooper all night at the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

This comes after Cooper and Hadid sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted together leaving celebrity hotspot Via Carota in the West Village, earlier this month.

Couple of days later, on Sunday, the duo reunited for dinner, following which they were seen riding in the same car, with Cooper in the driver's seat.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that the new lovebirds have a “lot in common” and they are unfazed by the 20-year age gap between them.

The source shared that Hadid and Cooper are “both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor.”

She is “open to the idea of getting to know [Cooper] better,” the source said of Hadid. 

