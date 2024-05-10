 

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik talks about his journey so far being in and out of love during a podcast with host Zach Sang

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid

British singer and songwriter Zayn Malik recently opened up about a profound realization regarding his past relationships. 

Because despite the undeniable chemistry with Gigi Hadid, Malik confessed that he's not sure if he has truly experienced love so far.

The conversation matured to how love feels as he got candid about life during the Wednesday’s episode of the Zach Sang Show.

"I think love comes in many different forms. In love with somebody is a whole different kind of complicated you know. There are so many variables that go into it. You can never really pinpoint what is love," he told Zach during the podcast.

Malik also pondered the elusive nature of love as he delved into the complexities of love.

"There's way you can show love, you can express it and that's our human understanding of it. But, what is love is an untangible thing. We can't hold it in our hands it's not something that exists," Zayn went on.

As the discussion unfolded, Malik contemplated the blurred lines between love and life experience as he went on to justify the evolving nature of perspective over time.

"Perspective changes. Right the time you look back on it with new eyes and you're like well maybe I wasn't in love there but that's time. Is it love or is it life experience that we are going through, who knows?" he mused.

 We're just in these situations. We look back at them with different eyes, it's a completely different situation.

Looking back at his experience again during the podcast, Zayn went on: “I don’t know if I’ve actually truly been in love at this point."

More From Entertainment

Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech video

Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey
Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip video

Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip
Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series

Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria
Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins

Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins
Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub video

Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub
Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart

Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart

David Beckham reveals one thing he would 'never' tell Victoria

David Beckham reveals one thing he would 'never' tell Victoria
David Beckham dishes on Spice Girls performance on Victoria's 50th birthday

David Beckham dishes on Spice Girls performance on Victoria's 50th birthday
King Charles makes his loyalty clear: Prince William over Prince Harry

King Charles makes his loyalty clear: Prince William over Prince Harry
full itinerary for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip revealed video

full itinerary for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip revealed