Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle opened up about a sweet moment she shared with her daughter Princess Lilibet.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, detailed the memory during her visit to a school in Nigeria’s capital Abuja with her husband Prince Harry, on Friday.

“Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’ ” Meghan told the children.

“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you,” she continued.

She then told the students, "As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

During the visit, Meghan also told the children that Lilibet’s “favorite class” was “singing and dancing,” while revealing that Prince Archie, who “turned five last week,” likes construction.

Harry and Meghan played games like jump up, turn around and engaged in conversation with the children of the class.

The couple are on a five-day trip to Nigeria after they received an invitation by Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff.