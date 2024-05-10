Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally engaged in their very first faux-royal tour to Nigeria for a cultural exchange.



This tour which is slated to last a total of 72 hours began with a school visit.

In his first public address since coming back from the UK after his Invictus Games event.

He began by highlighting the need for mental health preservation and was quoted saying, “In some places around the world, more than you would believe, there is a stigma against mental health.”

“Too many people don't want to talk about it because it's invisible, it's in your mind and we can't see it.”

He also went as far as to add that even though for most parts of the world “still something we are relatively unsure of” he added “But guess what, every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health.”

“So therefore, you have to look after yourself in order to be able to help other people, other people have to look after themselves in order to be able to look after you. That's the way it works.”

He also got up close and personal by adding, “There is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day. Okay? If you woke up this morning feeling sad, if you left school feeling stressed, if you've lost a loved one in your family who you usually turn to or speak to, all of these things you may be led to believe are not for conversation. We are here today to tell you that that is not the case.”

“Every single one of those things is completely normal. It is a human reaction, whether it's grief, stress, whatever the feeling is, it comes from experiences you have had” and it can creep up “on any given day.”

“If you take anything away from today, just know that mental health affects every single person,” he also added before concluding.

For those unversed, Before this Prince Harry was in the UK to attend the 10th anniversary event for the Invictus Games.

He spent a total of three days there and faced booing as well as a 'snub' from King Charles who hosted a mandatory garden party around the same time as Prince Harry's event.

He was joined by Princess Diana's brother and sister at the time, for the proceedings at St Paul's Cathedral.

However, no known working member of the Royal Family was announced as being in attendance.