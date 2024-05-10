Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series

Nicole Kidman played the role of Kaitlyn Meade, a CIA Senior Supervisor in the Paramount+ hit series

Nicole Kidman is all set to return for the second season of Paramount + spy series Special Ops: Lioness.



On Thursday, May 9 the streaming channel released its press release announcing the renewed series for Season 2, as per DailyMail.

Including the five-time Grammy winner other series' regulars Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira are also returning for the much anticipated season of Lioness as reported by Yahoo News.

Meanwhile, Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman will also be joining the upcoming sequel.

According to DailyMail, the producers of the series tease that Kidman may star in a major character as Joe's stern boss.

Further, Kidman is also an executive producer of the spy thriller which is written by Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Moreover, Paramount+'s most-watched worldwide series’ first season was released in July 2023 and hit nearly six million viewers in its first week across the globe.

Additionally a statement by the Executive Vice President of Programming at Paramount+, Jeff Grossman reads, “Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of Lioness' gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman.'”