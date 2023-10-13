Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie's secret message unveiled

Taylor Swift, the global music sensation, is continuing her reign of world domination with the release of the highly-anticipated "Eras Tour" concert film, which premiered to a roaring applause in Los Angeles.



The movie offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the iconic tour, and it's not just the incredible performances that have fans talking. During the credits of the film, a studio version of Long Live from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) plays, accompanied by a delightful blooper reel featuring funny moments from the "Errors Tour" that didn't make the final cut.

Fans who thought the surprises would end, they were in for another treat as the post-credits scene unfolded. In a touching gesture to her devoted fans, Taylor Swift sent a heartfelt message written out in friendship bracelets. The message read, "Thank you to the most generous, thoughtful, loving fans on the planet. This is all because of you and for you."

This intimate connection with her fanbase showcases Swift's gratitude and love for her supporters. Remaining humble despite her massive global success, Swift also took the opportunity to express her appreciation for the hardworking staff who made the "Eras Tour" possible.

At the film's premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift delivered a heartwarming speech that brought tears to the eyes of her fans. In a beautiful moment of camaraderie, Taylor Swift paid tribute to the legendary Beyoncé, who made a special appearance at the "Eras Tour" premiere.

True to her reputation as a girl boss, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" movie has already achieved record-breaking success, grossing an impressive $100 million in pre-sale tickets.