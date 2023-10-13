The Weeknd gets nominated for major award despite ongoing boycott

The Weeknd's ongoing boycott of the Grammy Awards has been making headlines, but it appears that two of his latest projects are still in contention for the prestigious music awards.

Despite his public stance against the Grammys, the singer's contributions to the music world in the past year cannot be overlooked.

Disney Music Group recently confirmed that they submitted Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength), the theme song from Avatar: The Way of Water, for consideration in the "Best Song Written for Visual Media" category.

This powerful track, co-written by The Weeknd with Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen and members of Swedish House Mafia (Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso), was shortlisted for an Academy Award earlier this year.

Additionally, HBO submitted The Weeknd's concert film, Live at SoFi Stadium, for consideration in the "Best Music Film" category. This Emmy-nominated production, directed by Micah Bickham, captures The Weeknd's electrifying performances during his After Hours til Dawn Tour in November 2022.

The film has already received Emmy nominations for outstanding technical direction, camerawork, and outstanding lighting design/lighting direction. If it secures Grammy nominations, it could bring recognition to the dedicated team behind the project.

The Weeknd's decision to boycott the Grammys began after he felt snubbed at the 2021 awards, despite his chart-topping hits and critically acclaimed albums.

The Grammys have since made changes to their nomination process, removing nomination review committees and allowing for a more democratic voting system.

Consequently, The Weeknd has continued to receive nominations, and even won a Grammy last year. As the 2023 Grammy nominations are set to be announced on November 10, fans and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting to see if The Weeknd's collaborations will earn him more well-deserved nominations.