Millions react to Taylor Swift's picture with Beyonce

Taylor Swift premiered her Eras Tour concert film in front of fans and celebrities on Wednesday, shortly after announcing that the movie would debut a day early because of "unprecedented" ticket demand.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was set to open in theaters worldwide on Friday, but high interest prompted Swift to add earlier screenings in some markets.

"Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!" the "Anti-Hero" singer wrote on social media.

Pop superstar Beyonce also was in attendance, according to a photo posted by Swift on social media.



She showered praises on Beyonce in the caption that accompanied her photo with the singer.

She wrote, "I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."



Nearly 7 million people liked Taylor Swift and Beyonce's picture on Instagram within a few hours.

Taylor Swift, however, turned off comments on her post.



