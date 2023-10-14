Drew Barrymore loses HUGE gig to LeVar Burton after WAG strike backlash

Drew Barrymore landed in hot water after announcing the return of her talk show amid WAG strike

LeVar Burton has been announced as Drew Barrymore’s replacement for hosting the 74th annual National Book Awards.

Barrymore was replaced following the backlash for her decision to return to her talk show amid the writers’ strike last month.

In his statement following the announcement, LeVar said, "I'm a big believer in the power of the written word, and am proud to stand alongside the National Book Foundation to celebrate exceptional storytelling and the Foundation's mission to make books accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

LeVar noted that he’s glad to be hosting the awards at a time when book bans are on the rise.

"It's an honor to return as host of the biggest night for books, especially in a moment when the freedom to read is at risk and literature both needs and deserves our recognition and support."

This isn’t LeVar’s first time hosting the ceremony. He hosted the awards in 2019. He has been a very vocal critic of book bans and has hosted Reading Rainbow for more than 20 years.

Ruth Dickey, executive director of the National Book Foundation, praised LeVar in his statement, saying, "From his role as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow to his new documentary The Right to Read, Burton's unique and contagious passion for books has inspired countless readers.”

“This year — more than ever before — books are at risk, and we are tremendously proud to have a champion like Burton celebrate authors, translators, and readers everywhere as the host of the 2023 National Book Awards," he added.

The Star Trek actor also hosts his podcast LeVar Burton Reads, where he narrates short stories.