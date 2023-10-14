 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt
Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt

Prince Harry has just put on blast for always hitting King Charles too far below the belt.

These claims have been shared by royal expert and author Katie Nicholl.

She weighed in on everything in one of her interviews with Entertainment Tonight.

In this chat she said, “I think the fact that there isn’t any family reunion really gives us quite an indication as to the state of the relationship” both “between Prince Harry and his father and with his brother.”

All of this allegedly occurred due to the accusatory remarks made in Spare, against the now-Queen Camilla.

Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt

Reportedly, “I think really that was very below the belt as far as the king was concerned. I think that has really damaged Harry’s relationship with Charles.”

The same source also referenced the current state of their relationship and said, “I’m told … there haven’t been any conversations [with William] for a long time,” Nicholl said. “There is some communication with Charles, but very little.”

Ms Nicholl also went as far as to add that King Charles currently “wants to have a relationship with his son.”

While “They do speak, but it’s very occasional. But I think the fact that they are not seeing each other on this trip … I think it’s a clear indication that the relationship is certainly strained between father and son,” she also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez
Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it

Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles

Taylor Swift's concert film headed for $100 million domestic opening: report

Taylor Swift's concert film headed for $100 million domestic opening: report
Kevin Costner takes on risky venture right after Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner takes on risky venture right after Christine Baumgartner divorce
Prince William has gone from ‘gormless’ to gorgeous

Prince William has gone from ‘gormless’ to gorgeous
Jada Pinkett Smith debunks rumors around Will Smith’s sexuality

Jada Pinkett Smith debunks rumors around Will Smith’s sexuality
Kate Middleton to bring Princess Charlotte to rugby match in France? video

Kate Middleton to bring Princess Charlotte to rugby match in France?
See Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things 5’ production first look images

See Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things 5’ production first look images

Netflix drops new poster and release date for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ video

Netflix drops new poster and release date for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

'Batman' actor Michael Caine announces retirement

'Batman' actor Michael Caine announces retirement

Why Prince William behaves like Kate Middleton 'fourth child?' Expert reveals video

Why Prince William behaves like Kate Middleton 'fourth child?' Expert reveals