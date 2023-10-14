Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt

Prince Harry has just put on blast for always hitting King Charles too far below the belt.

These claims have been shared by royal expert and author Katie Nicholl.

She weighed in on everything in one of her interviews with Entertainment Tonight.

In this chat she said, “I think the fact that there isn’t any family reunion really gives us quite an indication as to the state of the relationship” both “between Prince Harry and his father and with his brother.”

All of this allegedly occurred due to the accusatory remarks made in Spare, against the now-Queen Camilla.

Reportedly, “I think really that was very below the belt as far as the king was concerned. I think that has really damaged Harry’s relationship with Charles.”

The same source also referenced the current state of their relationship and said, “I’m told … there haven’t been any conversations [with William] for a long time,” Nicholl said. “There is some communication with Charles, but very little.”

Ms Nicholl also went as far as to add that King Charles currently “wants to have a relationship with his son.”

While “They do speak, but it’s very occasional. But I think the fact that they are not seeing each other on this trip … I think it’s a clear indication that the relationship is certainly strained between father and son,” she also added before signing off.