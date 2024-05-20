Princess Diana's brother reveals most 'astonishingly beautiful' gift days after supporting Prince Harry

Prince William and Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer has revealed the most ‘astonishingly beautiful’ gift he had ever received days after he extended his support to the Duke at Invictus Games 10th anniversary.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Princess Diana’s brother shared sweet photos of canoe by the lake at Althorp and revealed, “Probably the most astonishingly beautiful gift I’ve ever received.”

Charles Spencer further said, “I found this canoe, handmade by a friend over many months, by the lake at Althorp House. ‘something for you to visit your sister in’, he said.”

“Out of words, I could only cry at the beauty of that thought,” he shared his emotions.

Charles Spencer has shared the special gift after he and his sister stepped out to support their nephew, Prince Harry, at his Invictus Thanksgiving service.

Charles attended the service with his sister, Lady Jane Fellowes. Upon their arrival, they both embraced Prince Harry.

Other members of Harry's extended family who were in attendance were his cousins George McCorquodale, Ned Spencer and Louis Spencer, and Viscount Althorp.