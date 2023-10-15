 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian goes raw with post surgery episode: 'I talk to the baby'

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian goes raw with post surgery episode: 'I talk to the baby'

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared her pregnancy journey and the urgent fetal surgery she went through. 

The 44-year-old reality TV star opened up about the post-operation emotional shift in a recent cover interview for Vanity Fair Italia.

The Poosh founder stated, "Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers."

Insiders claim that Kourtney “grappled” with fear after she found her baby might not be safe, but recovered well alongside her husband Travis Barker and mother, Kris Jenner.

The pair announced their pregnancy in June during one of Travis' concerts. The model held up a sign reading “Travis I'm Pregnant” as a  reference to Blink-182's All the Small Things music video.

Kourtney is already a mother to three children - Reign Aston, Mason Dash and Penelope - from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

On the other hand, Travis has two kids - Landon and Alabama - from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

