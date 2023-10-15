 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Jada Pinkett Smith plans to move back in with 'old' Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith plans to move back in with 'old' Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, in a surprising revelation that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, has disclosed her intention to live with her estranged husband, Will Smith, 55, again, citing the reason as her desire to "take care of him" as he gets older. 

The actress and talk show host, who has been married to the Hollywood superstar since 1997, recently shared that the couple had secretly separated seven years ago due to "exhaustion with trying." 

In an intimate interview with The Times, Jada opened up about the current state of their relationship, referring to themselves as "life partners" and discussing her future plans to look after Will.

Jada currently resides in her own house near Will's home in Calabasas, but she envisions a time when they will live together again. She stated, "I think eventually we will [live together again]. I really do. Will's getting old. I'm staying quite young, but it's getting apparent to me that he's gonna need someone to take care of him."

During the candid interview, Jada expressed her strong aversion to divorce, stating that it "doesn't feel right for them." She elaborated, "Will and I got married at an early age, and we were able to make some beautiful things and some not so beautiful things."

"We got to a place where we had to go our separate ways to break from some of those more immature fantasies of what being married was about," she added. 

"And bear in mind, when we had that separation in 2016, the goal was to divorce, but divorce just didn't feel right for either of us. We don't know why. But here we are," she concluded. 

The couple shares two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, while Will also has a son, Trey, 30, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino. Despite their separation, the Smiths have remained a closely-knit family unit.

