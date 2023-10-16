 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Prince William admits his favourite non-clean emoji is THIS: Read Inside

Prince William sheepishly spoke about his favourite emoticon on a recent show.

In a chat for Going Home on BBC Radio 1, the Prince of Wales he really likes the ‘aubergine’ emoji.

The Royal said: "Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?

"I’ve been told not to say the aubergine, so I’ve got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine, but I’m saying now — because I’ve got to be all grown up — it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out”.

This comes weeks before William admitted that he is not a fan of spices and likes mild flavours.

“Curry or teriyaki or salmon,” he said.

He further reveals: “I can’t do too much spice.”

“I start sweating. It’s not attractive. [Kate] has to bring it in gently because otherwise, I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight,” said William.

More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon names one movie genre he 'hates'

Matt Damon names one movie genre he 'hates'
Leonardo DiCaprio dishes on secret language between De Niro, Martin Scorsese video

Leonardo DiCaprio dishes on secret language between De Niro, Martin Scorsese
Meghan Markle using 'sensible approach' to 'build new personality', says expert

Meghan Markle using 'sensible approach' to 'build new personality', says expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify
The deceptive plot to lure Halle Berry into X-Men: Inside details video

The deceptive plot to lure Halle Berry into X-Men: Inside details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were 'giggling' on romantic holiday to Canouan Island

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were 'giggling' on romantic holiday to Canouan Island
Jana Kramer one fan helps the star in big way

Jana Kramer one fan helps the star in big way
Admirers' grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76

Admirers' grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76
Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton 'over phone' in love 'tiff'?

Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton 'over phone' in love 'tiff'?
‘Tortured’ Prince Harry is always whinging and whining

‘Tortured’ Prince Harry is always whinging and whining
Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm's hot chemistry stems from close bond

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm's hot chemistry stems from close bond
Madonna's daughters wow crowd in 'Celebration Tour' kickoff show video

Madonna's daughters wow crowd in 'Celebration Tour' kickoff show