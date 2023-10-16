Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside

Prince William sheepishly spoke about his favourite emoticon on a recent show.

In a chat for Going Home on BBC Radio 1, the Prince of Wales he really likes the ‘aubergine’ emoji.

The Royal said: "Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?

"I’ve been told not to say the aubergine, so I’ve got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine, but I’m saying now — because I’ve got to be all grown up — it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out”.

This comes weeks before William admitted that he is not a fan of spices and likes mild flavours.

“Curry or teriyaki or salmon,” he said.

He further reveals: “I can’t do too much spice.”

“I start sweating. It’s not attractive. [Kate] has to bring it in gently because otherwise, I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight,” said William.