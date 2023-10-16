 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Jada Pinkett makes another shocking revelation about 'cheating' on Will Smith

Monday, October 16, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith recently went live with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris to talk about her upcoming book and separation from Will Smith.

During the session, Jada refuted the allegations of cheating on her husband and said people “misunderstood” the episode of Red Table Talk in 2020 where revealed her relationship with August Alsina.

“I just need people to know that I did not cheat on Will Smith. No matter how sad he looked at that table,” Jada said, adding that fans will find all the answers to the claims in her upcoming autobiography Worthy.

“When you read this book, you will kind of get an understanding of why the Red Table even happened in the first place,” the 52-year-old actress concluded.

Last week, Jada did an interview with Today to discuss her memoir during which she dropped the bombshell news of her and Will's seven-year long separation.

Despite the estranged relationship, Jada claims that they are still in a "really beautiful place," and she feels very free and content having finished her memoir.

