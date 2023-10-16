Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' film mammoth box office collection breaks records

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Concert Film shattered all the previous records after it raked millions at the box office.

The film, which features footage from the 34-year-old singer’s Eras Tour, amassed an estimated $95-$97 million and became the highest-grossing concert film ever.

Disclosing the numbers, AMC Theatres Distribution further shared that the film got an “impressive A+ Cinemascore” and a 100 percent rating on RottenTomatoes.com.

The entertainment company noted that Taylor also broke the record of Justin Bieber's Never Say Never concert film which made $73 million during its 2011 domestic run.

Taylor directly cut the deal with AMC instead of doing things in traditional Hollywood style, “And like many things in her life, she came out on top. This is a huge financial windfall," said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst for Comscore.

Reportedly, 43% of the movie’s profits will go to the cinemas, and the remaining 57% will be shared between Taylor and AMC.

Prior to release, the film already sold more than $100 million in advance tickets globally as the movie hit the theaters in 90 countries.