Drake points finger at Billboard for tying him with Micheal Jackson

Drake is now tied with legendary singer Michael Jackson as the male solo artist with the most No.1 songs in Billboard Hot100.

The Canadian rapper has officially 13 songs charting at No. 1, a record that was only achieved by the King of Pop's song You Are Not Alone in 1995.

Drake tied the number with his J. Cole collaboration First Person Shooter, following the release of his new album For All The Dogs.

However, the Hotline Bling crooner had a different take on the news as he pointed out on his Instagram story that Billboard didn't count his collab with Travis Scott on 'Sicko Mode' which would mean he has more No.1 Billboard songs than Michael.

“Sicko Mode technically makes 14 but they didn’t count my feature so we got work to do,” Drake wrote.

Later, Drake posted a picture of himself holding a drink and inserted a Michael Jackson GIF on it.

Overall, their achievement bagged the fourth-most No. 1 songs following The Beatles holding overall record with 20, followed by Mariah Carey with 19 and Rihanna with 14.