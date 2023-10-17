Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid change numbers after receiving death threats

Gigi Hadid and her family have changed their phone numbers after receiving death threats for expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the Isereal-Hamas conflict.

TMZ reported that Gigi and her family, including supermodel sister Bella, brother Anwar, and parents Yolanda and Mohamed, have all had to change their numbers amid the threats.



The Israeli government had also slammed Gigi Hadid for her Instagram posts in support of Palestine.

Mohamed Hadid, Gigi's father is Palestinian.

Citing sources, the publication reported that the family has received horrific threats via email, social media and their phones, after their numbers were reportedly leaked online.

It has also been claimed that Mohamed Hadid is expected to approach FBI over the death threats.