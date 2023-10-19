 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Prince William's ‘insecurities' on full display for the world

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Prince William’s “insecurities” are on full displays during next to his very “confident” wife, Kate Middleton.

William, Prince of Wales is unable to hide his nervousness in public even though he was raised in the spotlight unlike his better half, Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Analyzing the body language of Kate during the Rugby World Cup in France, expert Darren Stanton compared her to William, who often lacks the element of confidence.

"The thing about Kate Middleton is that she's developed such a massive level of confidence and inner belief, so you put her in any situation and she’ll be her natural self,” he told The Express.

"If we look at how the Princess of Wales has evolved, she used to be pretty quiet and downplay a lot of things,” she reflected at her old appearances right after her marriage to William.

The expert continued: "In terms of how she walks, she walks with a swagger. In some context, that could mean arrogance but not with her."

Drawing comparison with William, the Prince of Wales, the expert said, "We sometimes still see the likes of William and Harry put their hands in their jacket, which is a self reassurance gesture.”

"We never see any sort of insecurity or distress signals from Kate. All her gestures are very deliberate and positive."

