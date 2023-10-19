 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian reveals stark difference in daughter North and son Saint

Kim Kardashian's two oldest kids, North and Saint are very different from each other in this one aspect

Kim Kardashian has shared a lot about her children’s interests and nature recently, revealing that her oldest, daughter North, doesn’t spend time with her younger siblings.

Kardashian talked about all her kids’ in this week’s episode of The Kardashians. Kim is mom to daughter North, 10, son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and youngest son Psalm, 4. Kim shares all her children with ex-husband Kanye West, whom she divorced in 2021.

“I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing,” Kim said in a confessional, adding, “then the two little ones (Chicago and Psalm) are a year apart, so they're like twins almost and they're always together.”

She added, that unlike North, her son Saint adores his younger siblings: “So Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with them, but she won't, so I wanna give him a little bit of attention.”

“And he's such a momma's boy and I love it, and I know those years aren't gonna last forever,” she gushed over her second-born.

The SKIMS founder then revealed that Saint has already begun to feel embarrassed about her public display of love towards him.

“Like it's already he doesn't like me to kiss him goodbye at school anymore, and he gets so embarrassed and he looks around and sees where his friends are and quickly hugs me and runs, so we're already there,” Kim shared.  

