Thursday, October 19, 2023
Queen Elizabeth had refused ‘unfair’ doctors’ orders before death

Thursday, October 19, 2023

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had doctors demanding she drop one of her most favorite night time habits, “unfairly.”

Insights into this have been brought to light by an inside source close to OK Magazine.

This source in question, started the entire converastion off by admitting that “the Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini.”

But even though it wasn’t “really a big deal for her,” and she wasn’t “big drinker” either, it still seemed “a trifle unfair” to the reigning monarch before her death.

Especially with her having been at “that at this stage in her life”.

She even went as far brand it unnecessary since she was being asked “to give up one of very few pleasures.”

For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death was multiple myeloma, and this news has been brought to light by Gyles Brandreth, in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait.

Prior to this the official announcement it was revealed that the Queen died of natural causes. 

