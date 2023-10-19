Meghan Markle knows not all the money in the world can ‘save her’ now

Meghan Markle has just been called out for being the own instigator of her damaged brand.

Claims of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Nile Gardiner.

He broke everything down in one of his latest interviews with Express UK.

In this interview he explained the rate at which Meghan’s lost favor, in comparison to her husband Prince Harry and said, “Meghan is hugely unpopular on both sides of the Atlantic, and those levels are greater than Harry’s.”

To make matters even more worse, the couple are also starting to realize, “All the money in the world will not repair her damaged reputation.”

This is because “it has been damaged beyond repair and” the Duchess of Sussex has allegedly “inflicted this upon herself” with “nobody else to blame.”

Before signing off the expert also noted, “even spending tens of millions of dollars on a PR makeover won’t succeed.”

Because “the American and British people can now see right through that.”