 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Twin flames’ Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian playfully bash each other – Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

file footage


Kylie Jenner, 26, and Kim Kardashian, 42, had a cute moment in this week’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kim visited Kylie’s house in the latest episode. During their playful chat, the half-sisters bashed each other’s preferences in furnishing their homes, and even devised a new “crazy” handshake.

Throwing shade at Kylie’s well-furnished house, Kim says, “I gotta check out this house and see the hoarding vibes,”

Kylie claps back: “I don’t have a hoarding problem. You’re just a minimalist and you don’t have anything in your house.”

Kylie then asks Kim to visit her house so they can “do an organizing day,” and Kim replies, “Absolutely.”

Commenting on the same, Kylie then says in a confession, “As far as her like having like one couch in her living room, like that’s not me, you know? Her house like echoes because there is just no furniture, and I’m not like down for that at all.”

Kim then gushes over their sisterhood in her confession, “Kylie is my twin flame forever. She’s definitely obviously like matured so much, having babies and growing up, but like, I haven’t seen that like silly Kylie in a while. She’s back to like Tumblr Kylie. You guys know Tumblr Kylie.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle knows not all the money in the world can ‘save her’ now

Meghan Markle knows not all the money in the world can ‘save her’ now
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are only 'solution' amid royal 'emergency'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are only 'solution' amid royal 'emergency'
Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope tells him to date ‘older’ women: ‘You’re 40!’

Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope tells him to date ‘older’ women: ‘You’re 40!’
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘stripped’ of normal identities

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘stripped’ of normal identities
Meghan Markle has no idea what’s expected by King Charles

Meghan Markle has no idea what’s expected by King Charles
MTV cancels Europe Music Awards

MTV cancels Europe Music Awards

Meghan Markle’s only seen ‘rude’ blunt shocks since wedding vows

Meghan Markle’s only seen ‘rude’ blunt shocks since wedding vows
Prince William meets Windrush survivor as Kate Middleton takes a break from duties

Prince William meets Windrush survivor as Kate Middleton takes a break from duties

Kris Jenner thinks Khloé Kardashian will ‘regret’ letting Tristan Thompson go

Kris Jenner thinks Khloé Kardashian will ‘regret’ letting Tristan Thompson go
Meghan Markle’s needs a line between bravery and ego-driven foolhardiness

Meghan Markle’s needs a line between bravery and ego-driven foolhardiness
King Charles' family gets DNA profiles stolen: report

King Charles' family gets DNA profiles stolen: report

Meghan Markle has refused to obediently stay in her prescribed box

Meghan Markle has refused to obediently stay in her prescribed box