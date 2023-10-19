‘Twin flames’ Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian playfully bash each other – Watch

file footage





Kylie Jenner, 26, and Kim Kardashian, 42, had a cute moment in this week’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kim visited Kylie’s house in the latest episode. During their playful chat, the half-sisters bashed each other’s preferences in furnishing their homes, and even devised a new “crazy” handshake.

Throwing shade at Kylie’s well-furnished house, Kim says, “I gotta check out this house and see the hoarding vibes,”

Kylie claps back: “I don’t have a hoarding problem. You’re just a minimalist and you don’t have anything in your house.”

Kylie then asks Kim to visit her house so they can “do an organizing day,” and Kim replies, “Absolutely.”

Commenting on the same, Kylie then says in a confession, “As far as her like having like one couch in her living room, like that’s not me, you know? Her house like echoes because there is just no furniture, and I’m not like down for that at all.”

Kim then gushes over their sisterhood in her confession, “Kylie is my twin flame forever. She’s definitely obviously like matured so much, having babies and growing up, but like, I haven’t seen that like silly Kylie in a while. She’s back to like Tumblr Kylie. You guys know Tumblr Kylie.”