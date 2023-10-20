 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Samuel Moore

Kate Middleton refuses to accompany King Charles to major event?

Samuel Moore

Friday, October 20, 2023

The State Opening of Parliament is scheduled to take place on 7 November 2023.

The State Opening marks the beginning of the parliamentary session. Its main purpose is for the Monarch to formally open Parliament and, in the King’s Speech, outline the Government’s proposed policies and legislation for the coming parliamentary session.

This is the first speech from the throne in the House of Lords that King Charles III will deliver as King. In May 2022, he delivered the Queen’s Speech. He and Prince William were Counsellors of State, acting on Her late Majesty the Queen’s behalf.

The parliament's opening is the same day as Earthshot in Singapore. According to reports, the Princess of Wales will not join her husband, Prince William at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Singapore on Nov. 7. 

She will stay home to look after their three children during an important week. The publication reported that  Prince George, 10, has school exams that week, and his mother will be at home in Windsor to support him.

Meanwhile, speculations are doing the rounds that the Princess of Wales also has no plans to accompany King Charles and Queen Camilla over some differences over tiara.

Kate Middleton's supporters, however, believe that Queen Camilla wouldn't want her to be at the parliament because she is capable of overshadowing the monarch.


