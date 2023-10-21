Emily Blunt offers heartfelt apology for 2012 talk show slip-up

Emily Blunt has issued a sincere apology for a resurfaced 2012 talk show appearance in which she used insensitive language.

In a heartfelt statement exclusive to PEOPLE, the Oppenheimer star expressed deep regret for her past remarks, offering an unequivocal apology to anyone hurt by her words.

Fans recently unearthed a YouTube clip from her September 2012 appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show. During the interview, Blunt referred to a restaurant server as "enormous" while recalling her time working on the film Looper in the United States.

Blunt stated, "I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago. I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show."



She added, "I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone, so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for."

She concluded by syaing, "And yet it happened, and I said it, and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better."

In the video, Blunt shared an anecdote about dining at a Chili's restaurant during the filming of Looper, leading to a controversial exchange.

Her apology underscores her commitment to promoting kindness and sensitivity in her public statements, acknowledging her past lapse in judgment.