Actors union arbiter oozes confidence despite strike enters 100th day

On the 100th day of the actors' strike, the union’s lead negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, shared positive vibes that a deal will reach among the warring parties as the talks currently are halted.



In a chat with Deadline, he said, “I think it’s so impressive, the unity, the strength of our members. As you’ve seen on picket lines, our members are in this fully. Our strike captains are always visible; everyone who’s coming to rallies, there is a unity of purpose that is absolutely going to bring us through until there’s a deal.”

The chief negotiator added, “I did not expect [negotiations] would have to go so long. The amount of time spent without negotiating has been completely unconscionable. The studios and streamers ought to be back at the table with us now. They should have been there the first 80 days but they weren’t.”

He continued, “I am very eager to see that happen and I believe it will happen soon. I think there’s a lot of pressure happening outside of formal channels to get people back to the table, so I’m optimistic that that will happen sometime soon. But I know that we’re just going to stand strong and get a fair deal.”

Earlier, a group of A-list actors led by George Clooney offered the union $150 million to end the strike with the studios.