Sunday, October 22, 2023
'Spider-Man' star Yuri Lowenthal's dream role takes a dark turn

'Spider-Man' star Yuri Lowenthal's dream role takes a dark turn

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 star, Yuri Lowenthal, has recently revealed that he always wanted to be a Spider-Man, adding that playing Peter Parker in various projects seems like a dream, and he hopes never to wake up from it.

Yuri has been playing Peter in different projects since 2011 and made it big by landing a major role in the Insomniac Games, Spider-Man series. The first game of the series was launched in 2018, and he secured a nomination for the best performance in The Game Awards that year.

Yuri has again played Peter in the game's sequel, released on October 20, 2023.

According to Variety magazine, Yuri explained it to be a tough experience as he gets entangled with Venom, which turns Spider-Man into an aggressive character.

In an interview with Variety, he said, "It was hard for me because Peter is your friendly neighbourhood, Spider-Man. To make Peter not friendly was a difficult task."

He continued, "Pete is me, and we are friendly and helpful. Making the character aggressive felt so antithetical to who Pete is."

He also hailed his co-star Tony Todd, who plays Venom, stating, "He's so awesome. He's so cool. I loved working with him."

In addition to this, Yuri has also played a voice actor for Warner Bros. Games Mortal Kombat 1's fan favourite character, Smoke. 

