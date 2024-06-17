 
Geo News

Idina Menzel goes 'off-script' to root for Cynthia Erivo at 2024 Tony Awards

Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo shared the 2024 Tony Awards stage to present the best musical award

By
Web Desk

June 17, 2024

Idina Menzel goes 'off-script' to root for Cynthia Erivo at 2024 Tony Awards

Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo presented the award of best musical at the 2024 Tony Awards to The Outsiders on June 16, 2024.

The 53-year-old and the 37-year old first had a brief discussion about their shared role as Wicked’s the Wicked Witch of the West (Elphaba) before they handed the award.

Menzel said to Erivo, "I'm just going to go off-script real quick to say how excited I am to see what I know is going to be an amazing performance in that movie you're doing", and further added, "I just wanted to say green girl power."

The Let It Go singer found it difficult to accept not portraying Elphaba in the film adaption, but sent her love to Cynthia and Ariana (who is cast as Glinda) back in 2022 through Broadway.com.

"If they asked me to do it at the age of 51, I would say, sure — just put a little Vaseline on the lens, throw some green makeup on me, use a little CGI and I'll look gorgeous," she said regarding the possibility of being cast.

However, fans theorize that both Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth (who previously played Glinda) shall have cameos in the adaptation that would be out in movie theaters on November 27.

Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift is 'reason' why she stayed in music
Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift is 'reason' why she stayed in music
Armie Hammer answers shocking allegations of canibalism by exes
Armie Hammer answers shocking allegations of canibalism by exes
Jada Pinkett Smith hilarious tribute to husband Will Smith sparks reactions
Jada Pinkett Smith hilarious tribute to husband Will Smith sparks reactions
Victoria Beckham got 'violent' over David's alleged affair
Victoria Beckham got 'violent' over David's alleged affair
Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'man who does it all with a smile'
Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'man who does it all with a smile'
Prince William won't let children go through same 'trauma' as he did
Prince William won't let children go through same 'trauma' as he did
Angelina Jolie debuts new bold tattoo at the 2024 Tony Awards
Angelina Jolie debuts new bold tattoo at the 2024 Tony Awards
Angelina Jolie marks major milestone at Tony Awards amid Brad Pitt tension
Angelina Jolie marks major milestone at Tony Awards amid Brad Pitt tension
'Best daddy' Justin Bieber receives heartfelt tribute on Father's Day
'Best daddy' Justin Bieber receives heartfelt tribute on Father's Day
Tony Awards 2024: Complete winners list
Tony Awards 2024: Complete winners list
Darius Rucker believes Beyoncé does huge service to country music
Darius Rucker believes Beyoncé does huge service to country music
'Empire State of Mind' reaches to mind-boggling numbers
'Empire State of Mind' reaches to mind-boggling numbers