Idina Menzel goes 'off-script' to root for Cynthia Erivo at 2024 Tony Awards

Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo presented the award of best musical at the 2024 Tony Awards to The Outsiders on June 16, 2024.

The 53-year-old and the 37-year old first had a brief discussion about their shared role as Wicked’s the Wicked Witch of the West (Elphaba) before they handed the award.

Menzel said to Erivo, "I'm just going to go off-script real quick to say how excited I am to see what I know is going to be an amazing performance in that movie you're doing", and further added, "I just wanted to say green girl power."

The Let It Go singer found it difficult to accept not portraying Elphaba in the film adaption, but sent her love to Cynthia and Ariana (who is cast as Glinda) back in 2022 through Broadway.com.

"If they asked me to do it at the age of 51, I would say, sure — just put a little Vaseline on the lens, throw some green makeup on me, use a little CGI and I'll look gorgeous," she said regarding the possibility of being cast.

However, fans theorize that both Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth (who previously played Glinda) shall have cameos in the adaptation that would be out in movie theaters on November 27.