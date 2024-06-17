Armie Hammer answers shocking allegations of canibalism by exes

Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer answers shocking canibalism allegations

Armie Hammer has come forward with clarifications after his exes' allegations of canibalism.



In the Sunday's episode of podcast Painful Lessons, the Call Me By Your Name starresponded to the two allegations from 2021.

“People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them,” he said on the podcast. “They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people.’ Like, what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre.”

Hammer, 31, also claimed of feeling suicidal at the time as his wife Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares two children, had also filed for divorce in July 2020.

“It was an ego death, a career death. A neutron bomb went off in my life. It killed off [everything],” he said.

His response comes after his ex Courtney Vucekovich told Page Six in January 2021 that the actor told her 'he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.'

A month later, Effie Angelova, 26, accused Hammer of 'violently' raping her and abusing her 'mentally, emotionally and sexually' in 2017 when she was 20 years old.

Hammer, who lost silver screen opportunities from onwards, asserted that there were 'discrepancies in whatever it was that people said,' and that he's 'now at a [good] place in my life.'

“I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me I didn’t feel good I never felt satisfied I never had enough I never was in a place where I was happy with myself where I had self-esteem,” Hammer explained in the Sunday podcast.

“I never knew how to give myself love. I never knew how to give myself self-validation but I had this job where I was able to get it from so many people that I never had to learn how to give it to myself.”